Mum 'didn't want me': Nine-year-old in tears while describing abuse at home

The girl was an unaccompanied minor on a flight from Napier to Christchurch. (File photo)

A young girl whose alleged abuse was discovered by Air New Zealand cabin crew members told an interviewer that her mother hit her in the head with a hammer and shut her out of her house.

The girl made the statements to a specialist child interviewer in a video played to a jury in the second day of her mother’s trial in the Napier District Court.

The girl, who was flying as an unaccompanied minor, had been dropped at Hawke’s Bay Airport by her mother, who is now facing charges of injuring her daughter with intent, hitting her in the head with a hammer, neglecting her, and two charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Her injuries were uncovered by two Air New Zealand cabin crew members as they removed face paint from the girl on the flight to Christchurch on June 24 last year.

READ MORE:

* Air NZ cabin crew alert police to girl they suspected had been abused

* Abused girl placed into grandfather's care despite him being charged with rape and incest years before

* New Zealander Troy Skinner, charged with kidnapping a girl in the US, secures a plea deal



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The girl was escorted from the plane in Christchurch by cabin crew, police, paramedics and airport staff. (File photo)

On Monday the cabin crew pair described to the court their alarm at finding bruising and cuts beneath the wet acrylic-like paint that had been applied to the girl’s face.

The Crown alleged that the mother, who cannot be named, beat the girl two days prior to the flight and then arranged for her to leave Hawke’s Bay so that Oranga Tamariki caregivers would not see her injuries.

The girl and her two siblings had been in the custody of Oranga Tamariki, which had returned them to their mother.

The girl told the interviewer her mum would “keep on hitting me”.

Through tears, and between long breaks of wiping her nose and eyes with tissues, the girl said: “My mum grabbed a hammer and was hitting it on my head.”

Asked how it made her feel, she said “sad”.

Stuff The woman’s trial was heard in the Napier District Court. (File photo)

She said the assault also involved her mum “punching my lip”.

Her mum pushed her outside and told her she would have to sleep outside, the girl said. Her mum told her she would be sent to Christchurch “because she didn’t want me”, she said, adding that her mum was angry because she thought she had taken money.

After the video was played the girl gave evidence via video link.

Under cross-examination by her mother’s lawyer, Laurie McMaster, the girl denied making up stories.

The girl also denied the suggestion that one of her siblings hit her at the same time her mum hit her with the hammer.

Paediatrician Dr Janet Ferguson, who treated the girl at Christchurch Hospital, said her bruises were “too numerous to count”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The girl was treated at Christchurch Hospital. (File photo)

Ferguson said the girl had cuts and extensive bruising to her lip, face, neck, forehead, ears, arms, ribs, back, legs, buttocks, hips and under her arms.

It was Ferguson’s opinion that the injuries were caused by blunt force trauma and had been inflicted on different occasions, and were most likely the result of an assault.

Ferguson said the girl was reticent and would not disclose how the injuries had been caused.

McMaster told Ferguson that the girl had said the injury to her lip had been caused when she fell while running with her sister.

Ferguson agreed there was no way of knowing when the injuries occurred, or what caused them.

Specialist paediatric dentist Arun Natarajan told the court the injury to the girl’s lip was “quite deep” and was 2cm long, and when considering all the girl’s injuries in combination he did not believe the wound was caused by the fall she had described.

The injury would have been very painful in the first few days and would have affected the ability to eat and drink, he said.

The trial, before Judge Geoff Rea, is expected to end on Wednesday or Thursday.