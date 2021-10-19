Man shot in Hutt Valley now in a stable condition

One man was shot and there was a separate report of shots fired in Hutt Valley on Monday (File photo)

A man who suffered critical injuries in a Hutt Valley shooting on Monday is now in a stable condition, police say.

The man arrived at Hutt Hospital at 3.30pm on Monday, and was then transferred to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition. Police said he was in a stable condition on Tuesday morning.

Police, who said the man had been shot, were trying to find out more about the circumstances of the shooting.

There were also reports of shots being fired in Cambridge Tce, Naenae around 7.10pm on Monday, but it was not clear whether the two incidents were connected.

Nobody was injured in the later incident.