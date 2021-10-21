Prisoner released with no ID, bank account, money or home, offends again

Jeremy Ching admitted stealing from multiple business across the top of the south including Macpac Nelson, Smith City Blenheim, Farmlands Blenheim, and the Warehouse Blenheim in August.

A lawyer says it was “only a matter of time” before his client offended again, after he was released into the community with no bank account, money, ID or home.

A police summary of facts said Ching stole various items from these businesses, including puffer jackets, clothing, and electronic items.

The offending happened between May 27 and June 10, before police located Ching and a search of his vehicle recovered stolen items, drug paraphernalia, a “tick list” and $80 cash, the summary said.

Ching appeared via audiovisual link in the Blenheim District Court on Monday for sentencing on multiple shoplifting charges.

His lawyer Kent Arnott said Ching had been released from prison and had only been back in the community for a couple of weeks before he started stealing again.

“There are several issues ... drug, mental health and homelessness,” Arnott said.

“I have spoken to him, and he has been extremely up front and honest with me, he has worked out that over the last 10 years, he’s probably spent more time in prison than in the community.

“He was released with no money, no employment, no address, no bank card, or ID. It was only a matter a time.”

He said his sobriety was the only chance he had at getting out of his cycle of offending.

“His reasons [for offending], part of it was simply to survive, partly to fund his drug habit, and part was to pay a historical drug debt,” Arnott said.

He said residential rehabilitation had been tried before, he even was placed in a centre once but turned up intoxicated, so could not be admitted.

“The irony was he couldn’t go into treatment because he was too much of an addict,” he said.

“It’s unquestionably sad.”

Maarten Holl/Stuff The court heard Ching began using methamphetamine “as a way of self-medicating” and to “quell the desire to drink

Judge David Ruth asked if there were any plans in place for the next time Ching was released.

Arnott said there was not a firm plan in place, however Ching told Judge Ruth his mum was going to help him.

“I would go to my mother’s. She would help me get ID, and a bank and things. She’s sympathetic towards me,” he said.

Judge Ruth said Ching’s criminal history now spanned “20 pages”.

He said in “early-days” most of his charges were in relation to driving, but that soon turned into drug related and dishonesty crime.

A pre-sentence alcohol and drug report indicated Ching started using cocaine when he travelled overseas.

“You were for a time, cooking drugs. Then you were diagnosed with ADHD and started using methamphetamine as a way of self-medicating,” Judge Ruth said.

“Sometimes to obtain methamphetamine, you were carrying out thefts form stores to cover costs. In fact, you started using methamphetamine, very much to quell the desire to drink alcohol.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ching appeared via audiovisual link in the Blenheim District Court on Monday for sentencing on multiple shoplifting charges.

The court heard Ching had tried residential treatment in 1999, 2001, 2003, 2010 and more recently a “detox” in 2020.

Judge Ruth said he could not see any chance of the $7000 in reparation being paid back, so this was not imposed.

“I feel very sorry to people who have lost out because of this offending,” Judge Ruth said.

Ching was sentenced to 8 months’ imprisonment. He could apply for release on home detention should he get a spot in a residential rehabilitation centre.