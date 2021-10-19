Terror attack victim urges kindness after woman granted diversion for racist rant

Glenda Millicent Duff, 68, has been granted diversion after racially abusing two women in Rangiora Farmers.

A woman whose brother died in the Christchurch terror attack urges everyone to “embrace diversity” and “learn from each other” after she and her mother were racially abused in a store.

Two videos posted to Twitter showed Aya Al-Umari and her mother, Janna Ezat, being harassed by an older couple at the Rangiora Farmers store on December 28.

In the videos, which had been viewed thousands of times, Glenda Millicent Duff, 68, repeatedly asked Al-Umari if she was a “born and bred” New Zealander and allegedly said: “Don’t worry – it won't be long before they leave our country.”

Al-Umari’s brother and Ezat's son, Hussein Al-Umari, died at the Masjid An-Nur (Al-Noor mosque) in the terror attack on March 15, 2019.

Duff was charged with using insulting words while being reckless about whether any person was alarmed or insulted by those words.

She had been due to appear at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, but the case was considered by the police for diversion – a scheme that allows first offenders who admit their guilt in less serious cases to avoid a conviction.

They usually have to apologise and may do some community work or make a charitable donation.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Al-Umari speaks at the sentencing of the terrorist responsible for the March 15, 2019, shootings at two Christchurch mosques.

The Christchurch court registry confirmed Duff would no longer be appearing at court as originally scheduled on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Aya Al-Umari wrote on Twitter: Be kind, it’s always possible ... embrace diversity, learn from each other, for a better socially cohesive Aotearoa for us and future generations.”

Al-Umari earlier told Stuff she had been at the make-up counter with her mother, discussing a shade of lipstick in Arabic, when she alleged they were harassed.

“A million things were going around my head ... I couldn’t believe it. I was gobsmacked by her audacity.”

Al-Umari said she was grateful to other customers who stood up for her, and for the “overwhelming” number of messages of support that flooded her inbox.

“My message to others is if you see racist behaviour like this happening then call it out. It shows solidarity and that this woman’s behaviour is not OK.”