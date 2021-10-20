Meth dealer who 'barely made profit' jailed

Marlborough police analysed 21,449 texts Richard Earnest Hood sent and received between October 1 last year and April 1, 2021. (File photo)

A man who was dealing methamphetamine – often running “specials” – was barely making a profit, a court has heard.

Richard Earnest Hood, 52, was sentenced to 18 months jail on a number of drugs charges. He came to the attention of Marlborough police in March this year.

The police summary said Hood would use his cellphone to arrange deals with customers who were looking to source cannabis, morphine or methamphetamine.

Police obtained all texts from Hood’s phone sent from October 1 last year to April 1 this year – a total of 21,449 sent and received.

READ MORE:

* Blenheim man offered special discounts on meth during his deals

* Trio jailed for roles in Christchurch meth dealing ring

* Man at centre of 'Operation Madrid' admits selling drugs in Marlborough



The summary said between October 1 last year and April 1, 2021, Hood offered to supply methamphetamine to 29 people on 79 occasions. Between October 21 last year and January 2, he offered to sell cannabis on three occasions.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Milton based Jamie Addison is a former meth addict and gang member who has put up his hand in the fight against the drug. He says more addiction treatment options are needed in the lower South Island. [First published in August 2018]

He made one offer to sell morphine on October 18.

It was estimated that over the period, Hood offered to supply a combined total of 19 grams of methamphetamine. The amount of morphine and cannabis is unknown.

The estimated valued ranged from $150 to $275 for 0.25g of meth, to $750 for a gram.

The summary said on occasion, Hood would run special prices for methamphetamine, and would text his customers that he had $150 “q’s’ for the next half hour.

When questioned by police, Hood gave no explanation.

Hood appeared for sentencing via audiovisual link in the Blenheim District Court on Monday on 12 charges of supplying methamphetamine and a further 17 charges of supplying methamphetamine representative of 69 offers, one charge of supplying cannabis, one charge of supplying morphine, and a charge of driving while disqualified, relating to a separate incident.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Hood appeared for sentencing in the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

His lawyer Marcus Zintl said Hood was not making a financial gain from dealing, and was only doing it to fund his own addiction.

Judge David Ruth said a pre-sentence report indicated Hood was a heavy user of methamphetamine.

He said Hood was even once against the use of methamphetamine.

“You’ve had health problems, injuries, and you have what the report writer refers to as a needle fixation, the use of the needle is often as pleasurable as the drugs you are using.

“I’m told that isn’t an unknown phenomenon.”

He said, although the dealing was “commercial”, towards the end he was heading for a near loss.

“That is something I can take into account. The returns and the fact you were dealing to very much to cater for your own addiction are relevant factors,” Judge Ruth said.

He said Hood was a talented builder, and he hoped he could get back into the industry once he was released from prison.

Hood was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment.