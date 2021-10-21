Auckland man attacked with ice axe after police directed him to find stolen ute

A man attacked with an ice climbing axe after police directed him to a property to find his stolen vehicle says authorities failed to protect him.

William Mulholland awoke early Monday morning last week to discover his ute had been stolen from his property in Auckland’s Albany about 4am.

“I work in demolition – they took my tools, more than $2000 in cash and my grandson’s quad bike with them,” Mulholland said.

He reported the theft to police, who notified him about midday his vehicle had been seen at an address in the North Shore suburb of Browns Bay.

When he arrived, the ute was nowhere to be found, he said.

Mulholland approached the house police had identified, knocked on the door, and spoke to a woman for a couple of minutes before a man emerged from behind her and attacked him.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff William Mulholland was stabbed in the arm with a climbing axe after being directed to a house by police who said his stolen ute was there.

“He came straight for me, swung a climbing pick at me and I put up my arm. The first whack went into it. The second whack – I'm trying to get away at this point – hit me on the elbow.”

The attack left him with two “puncture wounds” and a constant nervous feeling that “this could happen again”, he said.

“I’m a pretty tough character, but it's upset my wife very much. Every little noise now I wake up, and she wakes up and double-checks everything's locked.”

A police spokesperson said authorities received a report of the assault and went to the address where a man was “located inside the property and arrested”.

A 30-year-old had been charged with assault with a weapon and was due to appear in North Shore District Court on November 2, police said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The attack left Mulholland with puncture wounds in his arm.

But Mulholland said the police failed at their job in keeping him safe and that he “should never have been allowed near the place” to begin with.

“We just assumed that the ute had been dumped there and all we had to do was go pick it up.

“It makes me think the police are totally inadequate. And to have an attitude that it was my fault I was there is not good enough.”

When asked why Mulholland had been told the address, police said it “discouraged” the public from “taking matters into their own hands” and instead matters should be left for police to make “appropriate inquiries”.

The address was also searched for stolen property belonging to Mulholland, but nothing was found, authorities said.

Mulholland said he knew some of his stolen property was still in the house and told a senior police officer who had arrived at the scene following the assault that he wasn’t leaving until he got his property back.

The officer then threatened to arrest Mulholland for “breaching Covid-19 health orders” unless he vacated the area.

Mulholland’s son, Gary Mulholland, said no-one wanted to see anyone attacked, “let alone their Dad”.

“The police do nothing. He had his ute stolen, cash stolen, grandson's motorbike stolen, then he was stabbed,” he said.

Police said it was unable to “comment further” because the matter was before the courts.