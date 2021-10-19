Rural property, motorbikes, cars and cash forfeited after Waikato police investigation

More than $144,000 in cash was forfeited following a police investigation into the manufacture and supply of meth.

More than $1 million worth of assets, including a rural Waikato property, have been seized following a long-running drug investigation.

The forfeiture orders were granted by the High Court at Hamilton after a police investigation into the manufacture and supply of methamphetamine in Waikato.

The investigation started in 2017 and culminated two years later with the sentencing of Blaine Weir, 44, to five years and nine months’ jail. Weir was convicted of manufacturing and supplying meth, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary and assault offences.

In March this year, forfeiture orders were granted in relation to five cars, two motorbikes and $144,640 in cash. In October, the high court approved the forfeiture of a 9.8 hectare rural property in Earle Rd, Pukeatua, south east of Te Awamutu.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's drug circle still hot during Covid-19 lockdown

* Police seize firearms, ammunition, meth, MDMA and cannabis in Napier raid

* Man who imported 14kg of meth connected to Comancheros jailed for seven years



The Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act was used to forfeit more than a $1m worth of assets.

Detective senior Sergeant Keith Kay said ​ meth continues to inflict “extreme harm” in the community.

GOOGLE MAPS A 9.8 hectare rural property in Earle Road, Pukeatua was forfeited following an investigation by Waikato police.

“Stopping its distribution will reduce harm not only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this destructive drug, but those who may never have been exposed to it before,” Kay said in a statement.

“We want to send a clear message that such criminal activity won’t be tolerated.”