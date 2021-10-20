'The Lord is helping me': Gloriavale teacher facing assault charges declines having lawyer

Vigilant Standtrue appearing in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday. He declined to speak to a duty lawyer.

A Gloriavale teacher accused of allegedly assaulting four children has once again declined to have a lawyer representing him saying “the Lord is helping me”.

Vigilant Standtrue, 39, appeared in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday on seven charges of assaulting children between 9 and 11 years old.

He had previously refused legal representation saying he did not want a lawyer and could not afford one.

On Wednesday, Judge Alistair Garland asked Standtrue if he would like to speak to a duty lawyer or apply for legal aid. Standtrue declined.

READ MORE:

* Gloriavale School under investigation for allegations about child safety



“The main reason is a matter of faith. I don’t feel like I’m dealing with it alone. The Lord is helping me and that’s my faith in it,” he said.

Court documents show the assault charges relate to alleged offending between March 2017 and April 2021.

Standtrue was expected to enter pleas on Wednesday as it was his third court appearance.

Joanne Carroll/STUFF Vigilant Standtrue appeared in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

However, he told Judge Garland he was scheduled to meet with Crown prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan on Friday.

“I feel I can’t plead on anything before that happens,” he said.

Standtrue, who still lives in the West Coast religious community at Lake Haupiri, was remanded on bail to his next court appearance when he would be required to enter pleas, said the judge.

Stuff The isolated West Coast Christian community of Gloriavale has set itself apart from the rest of society for more than 50 years.

A former Gloriavale member previously confirmed Standtrue had worked at Gloriavale School.

Standtrue is not a registered teacher with the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand but worked in a classroom with students. “He had his own classroom and was working as a teacher. He may not be registered, but he was a teacher 100 per cent,” he said.

Stuff previously reported that the school at the West Coast’s Gloriavale Christian Community is at the centre of an investigation into child safety.

Police, Oranga Tamariki and the Teaching Council are investigating allegations that students have been mistreated.

It is understood some staff members have been stood down at the school, which has 204 students from years 1 to 11.