Mother tells court she had no idea her daughter, 9, was covered with bruises

Cabin crew on board an Air New Zealand flight from Napier to Christchurch discovered the girl’s injuries. (File photo)

A woman accused of beating her daughter has told a court she had never seen the bruises and scratches covering the girl’s body until seeing photographs in court.

The woman, who cannot be named, is on trial for assaulting her 9-year-old daughter with intent to injure, hitting her in the head with a hammer neglecting her, and two charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The girl’s injuries were uncovered by two Air New Zealand cabin crew members as they removed face paint from the girl on the flight to Christchurch on June 24 last year.

The Crown alleged that the mother beat the girl two days prior to the flight and then arranged for her to leave Hawke’s Bay so that Oranga Tamariki caregivers would not see her injuries.

READ MORE:

* Child-abuse trial delayed for day after accused reports in as ill

* Mum 'didn't want me': Nine-year-old in tears while describing abuse at home

* Air NZ cabin crew alert police to girl they suspected had been abused



“My mum grabbed a hammer and was hitting it on my head,” the girl told a specialist interviewer.

Earlier this week the jury heard from paediatrician Dr Janet Ferguson, who treated the girl at Christchurch Hospital. She said the bruises were “too numerous to count”, and it was her opinion that they were caused by blunt force trauma and had been inflicted on different occasions.

Giving evidence on Thursday, the woman, aged in her 30s, said she had never hit the girl and had never noticed any of the bruises.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The girl was escorted from a plane in Christchurch by paramedics, police, cabin crew and airport staff. (File photo)

She said her daughter was often fully covered up, and “she loved her onesie”.

“Had I have known, I’d have done something about them. That’s bad, that’s very bad. I didn’t do that,” she said. “No person in their right mind would send their kid away like that. I definitely would not.” .

The woman denied punching her daughter in the lip, as the daughter claimed, and said the deep cuts had been caused by her daughter gnawing at it with her teeth, and hitting it against a trampoline.

She said she sent her daughter to Christchurch “because every time something goes wrong she flips out in tantrums. I don’t know how to deal with that”.

The paint on her daughter’s face had been applied by one of her siblings and was not face paint, but paint from a $2 shop meant for painting their dollhouses, the woman said.

The woman said for three nights prior to the flight she had woken up at 2-3am to find her daughter outside the house with a hose turned on, screaming and jumping on a trampoline.

When asked about numerous text messages allegedly sent from her phone to her mother, sister and brother, the woman said many of the messages had not been sent from her.

She denied sending a message to her sister on June 22 saying “2late i smashd her”, and did not know what it meant. She also denied sending messages that said “I took it to the xtra” and “delete texts”.

The phone was one of three she used to send text messages. But the phone was used by other people, and she had no idea who would have sent the messages in question, she said.

The trial, being held in Napier District Court before Judge Geoff Rea, began on Monday and will resume next Tuesday as Friday is Hawke’s Bay Anniversary Day.