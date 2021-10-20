Southland man guilty of historic sexual conduct with young person outside NZ

A jury in the Invercargill District Court has found a Southland man guilty of three historic sexual offending charges

A Southland man has been found guilty of historic sexual offending against two victims.

The 57-year-old man, who has name suppression, was on trial facing five charges, for alleged offending in Queensland, Southland and Otago in the 1990s and early 2000s.

His jury trial began in the Invercargill District Court on Monday, and on Wednesday the jury returned three guilty verdicts, and two not guilty verdicts.

The jury found the man did commit sexual conduct with a boy under the age of 16, in Queensland, between July 29, 1996 and August 31, 1997.

READ MORE:

* Southland man on trial fo alleged sexual conduct with young person outside NZ

* Southland man on trial for alleged sexual offending in Te Anau

* Auckland rugby coach found guilty of 95 sex charges against 17 victims



He was also found guilty of two indecent assault charges against a girl under the age of 12, the first being a representative charge, in Otago between May 20, 1999 and October 27, 1999.

The second indecent assault against that girl for which he was found guilty happened in Southland, between November 2, 1999 and July 20, 2000.

He was found not​ guilty of indecently assaulting the girl between December 1997 and March 1998, and between May 1999 and October 1999.

In his closing address on Wednesday before the verdicts, crown prosecutor Riki Donnelly said the offending against the girl was brazen.

The male complainant came forward in 2019, and when he gave evidence in the trial, the man told the jury he did not come forward until then because he felt ashamed, Donnelly said.

Defence lawyer Scott Williamson, in his closing address before the verdicts, said the male complainant was credible but not reliable and had exaggerated what happened that day.

The female complainant was neither reliable nor credible, Williamson said.

The defendant was an admitted sexual offender against children, Williamson said, and the lawyer asked the jury how they knew that.

“Because he put his hand up and admitted what he did,” Williamson said.

The defendant had shown integrity, by earlier admitting offending against the male complainant related to the same incident, and another victim in a separate incident, Williamson said.

Judge Brian Callaghan remanded the man on bail, for sentencing on December 10.