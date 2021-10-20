Five arrested after police raid flat over suspected drugs and firearms

Five people have been arrested after a police raid at a central Christchurch flat on Tuesday morning.

Residents on Heywood Tce, Richmond were woken up to the sound of sirens at about 6.30am.

A resident, who asked not to be named, told Stuff earlier she saw police vehicles pull up the driveway of her flat.

“All of a sudden the armed offenders squad had surrounded the whole unit and said the same phrase over and over again trying to communicate to the people inside the unit for about an hour,” she said.

On Wednesday, a police spokesperson confirmed a search warrant had been executed in relation to suspected drugs and firearms.

Trudie Pamela Knight, a 35-year-old labourer, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a cannabis plant, possession of pipes for smoking both drugs, and unlawful possession of three types of ammunition – a total of 79 rounds.

She appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded on bail without plea to November 3.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Armed police at Heywood Terrace in Christchurch on Tuesday where a search warrant was executed.

A further four people were arrested on Wednesday after police spoke to a number of people linked to the address, they said.

All four people were scheduled to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday, one on drug charges, another on drug and ammunition charges, and two in relation to arrest warrants.

Police said their investigation continued.