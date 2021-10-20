Bottles thrown at police breaking up Napier gang gathering under alert level 3

About 40 people were gathered at a party in Napier in breach of Covid-19 restrictions. (File photo)

Mongrel Mob members threw bottles at police who broke up their party which breached Covid-19 restrictions.

Police were called to the party, on Geddis Ave, Napier, about 9.30pm on September 3, when Hawke's Bay was under alert level 3.

Police had received multiple calls about a party being held at the address, with about 40 people present, and vehicles doing burnouts on the street.

When officers arrived to assess if the party was contravening the Covid-19 mass gathering restrictions, they were met by a number of partygoers yelling abuse and Mongrel Mob gang slogans.

One of the gang members, Tasman Gillies, 24, walked towards the officers, began swearing and “holding himself in an aggressive manner”, according to police.

Gillies was warned to stop, but continued to yell abuse, and encouraged others at the party to become more hostile towards the officers.

GOOGLE Police broke up a party on Geddis Ave., Napier.

He was arrested and handcuffed, but continued to encourage hostility.

When police closed the mass gathering they were pelted by bottles thrown by the partygoers.

Gillies appeared in Napier District Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly behaviour and obstructing police.

His lawyer, Phil Jensen, told Judge Bridget Mackintosh “young people often do very foolish things”.

“He was just being an egg that night, and he’s sorry,” Jensen said, adding that Gillies had a job interview on Wednesday afternoon.

The judge said it was “pretty dumb behaviour, and selfish” and said police had a hard enough job without this sort of behaviour.

“Engage your brain before doing anything like this next time,” she said.

Gillies was fined $600 and ordered to pay court costs of $260.