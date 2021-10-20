Man in court over alleged fraud of more than $500k

Police executed a search warrant at an address in Hornby on Wednesday morning, where the man was arrested at the scene. (File photo)

A 26-year-old man who allegedly defrauded victims of more than half-a-million dollars, has pleaded not guilty to eight dishonesty charges.

The man was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court via video link on Wednesday afternoon.

Police executed a search warrant at an address in Hornby, Christchurch on Wednesday morning, where the man was arrested, Detective Sergeant Mike Freeman said.

The man was charged with seven counts of causing loss by deception and one count of attempted loss by deception. Freeman said he is alleged to have scammed victims out of over $500,000.

According to court documents, the alleged offending occurred on eight separate occasions between June 23 and September 3.

The man applied to be released on bail, but this was declined by Judge Tony Couch. He was remanded in custody to December 16.

Freeman said a 32-year-old woman had also been arrested. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine and causing loss by deception relating to alleged offending where a victim was scammed out of $28,000. The offending was alleged to have occurred overnight.

The woman is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court next week.

“As this is an active investigation with ongoing inquiries, we are limited in providing further details at this time,” Freeman said.

“We do however acknowledge the victims’ losses in these cases, and we appreciate how disappointing it is to fall victim to fraudsters.”

Freeman said police have been liaising with the victims on how to avoid being further targeted by fraudsters.

He urged the public to never give out credit card or banking details over the phone, even if the caller claims to be from a reputable company.

Pickawood/Unsplash Police issued a warning to Cantabrians last week to be wary of online scammers, who were setting up fake online profiles to lure people into buying cheap electronics, only to rob them. (File photo).

“If you are ever asked for these details, hang up and phone the company back on their publicly listed number and report the call.”

Police issued a warning to Cantabrians last week to be wary of online scammers who were setting up fake online profiles to lure people into buying cheap electronics, only to rob them.

This came after police were made aware of five recent cases in Christchurch, all believed to be linked, where scammers created a fake profile and advertised a high-end iPhone or iPad on Facebook Marketplace at a price that’s “almost too-good to be true”.

Those behind the scam then arrange a meeting place to make the sale, only to steal their cell phones or cash.

In other cases, scammers will contact the seller of a genuine listing, arrange a time and place to meet and then steal the item instead of paying for it.