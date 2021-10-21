Duck shooter inexplicably 'stupid' after accidentally shooting women

Gunn was duck shooting with a group on a boat near Alexandra when he accidentally shot two women on the bank.

It was an unexplained moment of stupidity that led a Central Otago man to shoot two women while duck hunting, a judge said.

William John Gunn, ​27, admitted using a shotgun carelessly, near Alexandra, on May 2.

Sentencing him in the Alexandra District Court on Thursday, Judge Dominic Flatley said Gunn was hunting off a boat with friends on the Clutha River near Butcher’s Dam when the incident happened.​

As the victims walked alongside Lake Roxburgh, one of the hunting party spotted some ducks near the shoreline and the boat headed towards them.

The ducks took off as Gunn took aim with a 12-gauge shotgun, firing six shots.

The victims, who were partly obscured on the nearby track, were hit by pellets.

One was shot in the leg, the other in the breast and collar bone. Both were bruised.

The women called out and lay on the ground to avoid being hit again.

Supplied Gunn was identified after released this photo of two men, taken by one of the victims immediately following the shooting.

The boat took off at high speed but later returned and the people on board checked to see if the women were OK and apologised.

Gunn later said they took off because they panicked.

He did not identify himself with police until after photos taken by the victims were released.

Defence counsel Kevin Tohill​ said Gunn was a shearer who had lived a blameless life.

The judge said his actions had significant consequences for the victim.

John Bisset Two women were injured in a duck shooting incident in May. (File photo)

“It doesn’t make sense for an upstanding member of the community to act in this way. I just don’t get it,” Judge Flatley said.

The maximum penalty was three years imprisonment, but the judge sentenced him to 300 hours community work with one year of supervision.

Gunn was also ordered to pay $1000 each to the two victims for emotional harm.