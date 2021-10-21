Covid-19: MIQ escapee who allegedly gave security the slip at home appears in court

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gives information on three people who escaped from an Auckland MIQ facility.

A Covid-19 case who allegedly absconded while being allowed home to retrieve personal items and care for a pet has appeared in court.

The 46-year-old woman handed herself in to police on Wednesday after reports she had allegedly failed to return to a security escort outside her home in Flat Bush.

The woman appeared in the Auckland District Court on Thursday via video link from custody, where the court heard she’d had a severe case of Covid-19.

She is charged with intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, namely, after being granted leave from Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facility (MIQ) to return to her home address, failing to return to MIQ.

Her lawyer asked for interim name suppression as her client had only just been released from hospital with Covid-19.

Judge Josephine Bouchier granted the suppression application and remanded the woman without plea. She has been returned to the MIQ facility.

She is ordered to reside at the Holiday Inn facility, unless released by permission, and will reappear in court on November 5.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The woman had been granted leave to collect personal items and was meant to return to the Holiday Inn MIQ facility.

Joint head of MIQ Brigadier Rose King previously said the woman had allegedly absconded at 9.55pm on Tuesday, and had arrived at the Holiday Inn MIQ facility directly from hospital.

She had earlier requested to return home to retrieve personal items, care for a pet and lock her house in southeast Auckland, King said.

“A security escort was set up to allow this to occur. They were given 10 minutes to do what they needed to. At the 10-minutes mark the security detail went to retrieve them and found the individual had disappeared from the address,” King said.