Three men charged after liquor store manager was allegedly held at gunpoint

Armed robbers stole cash before fleeing from the Thirsty Liquor branch on Papanui Rd in Christchurch, last Thursday night.

Three men have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after a Christchurch liquor store was allegedly robbed at gunpoint last week.

The manager at Thirsty Liquor on Papanui Rd was alone at the store just before closing last Thursday when two people burst in and held him at gunpoint, demanding him to open the till.

“It was very scary,” he said.

The manager, who did not want to be named, said the pair stole the entire till and a bottle of alcohol.

The store owner was unsure how much had been stolen at the time.

In the six years he had been running the business, it was the first time the shop had been robbed, he said.

A police spokeswoman said a 25-year-old, 26-year-old and a 41-year-old were arrested on Wednesday and would appear in Christchurch District Court on Thursday on charges of aggravated robbery.