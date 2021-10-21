Whangārei man charged after allegedly breaching lockdown by flying to Queenstown

It is alleged the man flew from Whangārei to Queenstown on October 9.

A Whangārei man has been charged after allegedly breaching Auckland’s border controls and travelling to Queenstown.

Police said the 41-year-old was summoned to appear in the Whangārei District Court for failing to comply with a Covid-19 order by travelling to Queenstown on October 9.

Police declined to comment further.

It is understood a member of the public tipped police off to the man after he allegedly travelled from alert level 3 lockdown in Northland to Queenstown via Wellington without an appropriate travel exemption.

At the time, police said the man flew from Whangārei to Wellington on a commercial flight on October 9.

He stayed overnight at a hotel near Wellington Airport before flying to Queenstown the next morning.

The man was travelling for employment but did not have the necessary documentation to leave Whangārei under Covid-19 alert level 3, police said.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said the man returned a negative Covid-19 test on Monday, but would not comment on his vaccination status.

He is scheduled to appear in Whangārei District Court on November 10.