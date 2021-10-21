Australian deportee to be sent back to Auckland after flying to Christchurch without approval

Australian deportee Geoffrey Patrick Junior Ah Chong will be flown back to Auckland on Friday.

The ride from Christchurch Men’s Prison has been arranged. The plane ticket has been bought.

After almost a week in custody, early on Friday Christchurch will say goodbye to an Australian deportee who flew down from locked-down Auckland without permission.

Judge Tony Couch granted bail on Thursday but will delay signing off on it until Friday morning, and 36-year-old Geoffrey Patrick Junior Ah Chong will stay in custody at the prison until then.

Ah Chong, a labourer, was arrested and appeared in court on Saturday, initially charged with crossing the Auckland Covid-19 lockdown border without the necessary approval.

He travelled on October 13, and had returned a negative Covid-19 test the day before.

That initial charge has since been dropped, but Community Probation has continued with a prosecution alleging he moved without obtaining permission under his Australian returning offender requirements.

The case was called before Judge Couch on Wednesday, but the judge would not consider release on bail until there was a safe plan to transport Ah Chong back to Auckland.

Defence counsel Callum Martin had that in place when the case returned to court on Thursday, when Ah Chong appeared in court by video-link and wearing protective gear.

He will be picked up from the prison early on Friday by the Prisoners’ Aid and Rehabilitation Society, to be taken directly to the airport.

A ticket has been bought – the judge was given the details – for a flight to Auckland leaving at 9.10am.

Judge Couch approved those arrangements and ordered Ah Chong to contact his Manukau-based probation officer by phone, as the office is closed under lockdown level 3, as soon as he arrives.