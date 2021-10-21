Man admits firing air rifle across road in residential area despite passing traffic

Pere Mataiti shot an air rifle from his second-storey bedroom window across Papanui Rd at a pre-school’s advertising sign.

As Pere Mataiti was shooting an air rifle from his second-storey bedroom window at a pre-school’s advertising sign, a cyclist and a car travelled past under his arc of fire on the street below.

Details of the incident were shared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday where the 35-year-old Mataiti pleaded guilty to a charge of recklessly discharging a firearm.

Mataiti had been due to stand trial next month on three charges of recklessly discharging a firearm, but agreed to plead guilty when the Crown reduced it to one representative charge.

The charge relates to an incident on September 13 last year, when Mataiti shot a battery-powered military style fully automatic air rifle from his bedroom window in Papanui Rd, hitting fences and advertising signs of a pre-school.

Police found the air rifle hidden near his bedroom at the address. They said that having the weapon was a breach of a condition of a protection order against him.

When officers searched the street, they found about 80 pellets that had been fired.

On Mataiti’s phone police found several videos of him shooting the air rifle across Papanui Rd at night on September 8 and 10, 2020. It showed him targeting the pre-school signage and firing pellets at full-automatic setting several times.

On one video, a cyclist travels beneath the arc of fire, and in another a car travels past while Mataiti is firing the air rifle.

Earlier this month, Mataiti was found guilty after a one-day trial on a charge of possession of an objectionable publication – a clip of the Christchurch mosque shooting video.

Prosecutor Will Taffs said Mataiti had also cut off his electronic bracelet when an issue arose with his electronically monitored bail address over the last few days.

Even without the bracelet, Mataiti still came along to court on Thursday where Judge Tom Gilbert decided he should now be remanded in custody until his sentencing on the firearms and mosque video charges.

Mataiti will be back in court on February 10.