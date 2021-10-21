Police hunt suspect after holding up tavern staffer and customer at gunpoint

Emergency services were called to the alleged robbery at the Islington Tavern on Main South Rd between Foremans and Pound roads in Islington about 11.20am on Thursday. (File photo).

Police are on the hunt for a man who left staff and a customer at a Christchurch tavern shaken after allegedly holding them up at gunpoint.

Emergency services were called to the alleged armed robbery at the Islington Tavern on Main South Rd between Foremans and Pound roads in Islington about 11.20am on Thursday.

Owner Tony Crosbie​ told Stuff that the man pointed the gun into the face and back of a female staff member and a customer, and demanded they clear the store’s safe and till.

He said while the woman and customer were not injured, they had been left “very shaken up” and were still “badly in shock” hours after the incident.

Medical staff and Victim Support had been called in to provide professional support, Crosbie said.

The tavern, which had just been renovated and reopened earlier this year, would be closed for the rest of the day to help police with their investigation.

Crosbie said he hoped police were following some leads. “I’m hoping they catch him quickly because we don’t want that mongrel on the streets.”

He said the “brutal attack” had forced him to put additional safety measures in place, and once the tavern reopened security would be posted at its doors.

Crosbie said he had since done a stocktake of the losses but would not disclose how much had been stolen at this stage.

A police spokeswoman said a man entered the business and pointed a gun at a staff member, ordering them to empty the store’s till before fleeing in a vehicle.

She said no one was injured and police were investigating.