Grandparent's war medals and jewellery lost when a burglar trashed his neighbour's home

A burglar’s jail term was reduced by two months for his violent upbringing.

After trashing his neighbour’s home and stealing her grandfather’s war medals and grandmother's jewellery, Graeme Fielding went to jail.

The sentencing judge called the burglary “particularly mean” and used a now famous line from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“We live in a community. We have been through a pandemic where the Prime Minister urged people to all co-operate, to be a team of five million. Someone who burgles their neighbour is the antithesis of somebody who wants to live in a society which is a team of five million.”

Fielding had watched her leave the block of flats where they both lived one day in April last year and promptly broke in through a window.

He pulled out all the drawers, threw the contents on the ground and went through clothing, leaving it strewn on the floor.

In all, he took credit cards, passports, alcohol, a television, two laptops and the highly sentimental medals and jewellery from her grandparents worth $30,000.

He had been outside her home when she returned the next day agitated, fidgeting and pacing.

Some of it was recovered, but not the medals or jewellery.

Fielding was charged with burglary.

The sentencing judge also said people were completely tired of having their homes broken into and coming home to see their place was not only trashed but items of sentimental value had been taken.

Fielding was jailed for two years and eight months.

He appealed his sentence saying the judge’s starting point was too high and no account was taken of his violent upbringing with an alcoholic father and ending up in state care.

In the High Court in Wellington, Justice Andru Isac​ said: “The abuse Mr Fielding suffered as a child set him on a collision course with the criminal justice system that continues to this day. I am satisfied it played a clear role in the current offending.”

He reduced Fielding’s sentence by two months to a jail term of two years and six months.