Auckland man in custody weeks after alleged Wānaka lockdown breach

Police were alerted to the Auckland man’s presence in Wānaka and arrested him on Thursday.

An Auckland man is in police custody after he was arrested in Wānaka weeks after an alleged lockdown breach.

Sergeant Glenn Matheson said the 41-year-old left Auckland earlier in October.

He was arrested in Wānaka on Thursday and charged with breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Wānaka police were given information that alerted them to his presence.

He was considered low risk, Matheson said.

Queenstown District Court staff said the man had been remanded in custody and would appear in court on Tuesday.

The man is the first person in a string of recent arrests for lockdown breaches in Central Otago to be held in custody.

Other cases include a 36-year-old who was charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 order on October 14.

He allegedly left Auckland and travelled to Wellington on October 8 before travelling to Wānaka on October 12.

A few days later, a Whangārei man was charged after allegedly breaching Auckland’s border controls and travelling to Queenstown on October 9.

Christine Cornege/NZ Horse & Pony/Cornege Photography William Willis has publicly apologised for breaking lockdown rules.

William John Lawrence Willis, 35, and Hannah Rawnsley, 26, were charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by crossing the Auckland border unlawfully, using essential worker exemptions, on September 9.

On October 11, high-profile Queenstown developer Min Yang, 41, denied breaching lockdown conditions to travel to the resort town from Auckland on September 2.

Yang, also known as Homy Yang, is the managing director of a 120-unit high-end development under construction in the suburb of Fernhill.