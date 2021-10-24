Police identify driver involved in hit-and-run incident with teenager in Hamilton

A teenage girl remains in Waikato Hospital with critical injuries after the hit-and-run incident in Hamilton.

Police have identified the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that critically injured a teenage girl in Hamilton.

And a man who witnessed the incident said he tried to follow the vehicle to get number plate details, but it was going too fast.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning but no charges had been laid when police released an update on Sunday morning, and enquiries were ongoing.

A 14-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Boundary Rd just before 2am, Saturday.

A silver car did not stop and was seen turning left from Boundary Rd on to Heaphy Terrace. It then continued travelling north.

The victim remained in Waikato Hospital in a critical condition on Sunday, a police statement said.

Hamilton man Shannon Hosking, an eyewitness to the crash, was among those who made statements to police to help piece together what happened.

Hosking saw a silver car hit the girl near the Boundary Rd-Heaphy Terrace roundabout. The car sped past him with a broken wing mirror and damage to its front, he said.

A passenger in Hosking’s car got out to help the victim and called emergency services.

Hosking tried to catch up to the silver car to take down its registration number but said it was travelling too fast to safely reach.

He returned to the crash scene to help comfort the victim until police and ambulance teams arrived.

Police thanked those who came forward with information but would still like to hear from anyone who could help piece together what happened.

People can call 105 and quote file number 211023/7765.