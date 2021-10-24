Arrest after 'distressing' firearm incident in Waikanae

Police were called to an armed incident on the Kāpiti Coast just after 8am. (File photo)

A person has been arrested after a “distressing” armed incident in Waikanae on Sunday morning.

Detective Inspector Eddie Sutherland said police were alerted to reports of a gun being fired and also being pointed at a member of the public, shortly after 8am.

No-one was injured, he said.

“We acknowledge this was a very distressing incident and we want to reassure the Waikanae community that there is no risk to their general safety.”

More police will be in Waikanae on Sunday investigating to find out more around the circumstances of the incident, Sutherland said.

Police want to hear from anybody who may have information that could help with the investigation.

They can contact police on 105 or information can be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.