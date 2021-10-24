Residents and police shot at, man charged with kidnapping after alleged rampage

Waikanae resident Lynore Oakley speaks to Stuff about an alleged gunman's rampage on Sunday morning.

It was a quiet Sunday morning at Waikanae on the Kāpiti Coast, but a man on a rampage was about to change all that.

Within no more than an hour, it is alleged he had held a couple at gunpoint, stolen their car, driven across six paddocks and ditched it in a ravine.

He then headed off on foot, before allegedly shooting at a man, terrorising locals, shooting out a glass front door, stealing a second vehicle, abducting a jogger, then crashing into a hedge. All before 9am.

A 32-year-old man was later arrested after a series of events that allegedly involved shots being fired the night before, about 8 kilometres away in Peka Peka. He now faces a raft of charges, including using a firearm against police and kidnapping.

Lynore Oakley was at her family home on Huia St in rural Waikanae when the morning took a turn.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Waikanae resident Lynore Oakley’s lifestyle block was one of several Huia St properties that an alleged gunman entered on Sunday morning.

Husband Greg Daniels was pressing the plunger down on his morning coffee just before 8am when he saw a man crossing the lawn close to his house.

"I asked him what he was doing on my lawn when I saw he had a pump-action shotgun."

The man kept walking as Daniel's tried to question him about his intentions.

"He said two things: He was coming from the top paddock [and] he was cutting through.”

Daniels said he had come across people with firearms on his property before – people with permission to shoot rabbits on neighbouring land sometimes got lost – but he when he saw the shotgun, he knew something was different.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Police at the scene on Huia Street, Waikanae, where a firearms incident took place this morning.

He ran inside and called police as the man headed towards the neighbours’ house.

“At the same time I got a call from my neighbours saying a man was heading towards our place with a gun." Then a shot rang out with a tree only metres from him taking the hit.

Oakley said: “I heard the shot from the shower and came out, and I saw my husband on the phone saying he was being shot at – I thought I was dreaming or something.”

She called the neighbours who, with their children, took shelter in the bathroom. The man allegedly took a car and tried to abduct someone in the area before taking off south down Huia St.

A few hundred metres down later he stopped at a house. The broken windows and door, with blood on the ground, shows the terror he allegedly rained on the family. Residents there did not want to talk about their ordeal.

He then, Oakley said, took their car and headed off south again along Huia Rd.

On the way he allegedly abducted a woman, in her 30s, at gunpoint and made her get into the car.

Supplied One of the vehicles allegedly stolen and dumped by a gunman on Sunday morning at a property in Waikanae.

“I’m feeling for the young lady who was in the car with him, that’s for sure,” Oakley said.

Then, further down the road police were waiting, and the man drove the car into a hedge.

Neighbours later told Oakley a man with a shotgun held them at knifepoint and took their car before taking off across paddocks in it, opening and closing gates as he went. The car got stuck in a ravine and he set off on foot.

The tattooed man wore a face mask, albeit beneath his chin.

The man has been charged with two counts each of using a firearm against police, aggravated robbery, discharging a firearm, kidnapping, and presenting a firearm.

Further charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, commission of a crime with a firearm, threatening to kill, and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

More charges may eventuate, police said. He is due to appear in Porirua District Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Eddie Sutherland described the events as an “extremely distressing incident”.

Sutherland earlier said police were alerted to reports of a gun being fired on Huia St and also a firearm being pointed at a member of the public shortly after 8am.

No-one was injured, he said.

Police want to hear from anybody who may have information that could help with the investigation. They are particularly interested in anyone with CCTV footage or dash camera footage, which might have captured the incident.

They can contact police on 105 or information can be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.