Boats, BMWs and utes recovered in Hawke's Bay police sting

Nine people have been arrested during a major police operation in Hawke’s Bay (file photo).

Police hauled away cars, utes and boats as part a stolen property sting across multiple residences in Hawke’s Bay over the weekend.

Nine people were arrested during the operation which saw several search warrants executed.

Senior Sergeant Bryan Smith said earlier in October police were told a Ford Ranger ute towing a 6.5 metre boat had been stolen in Napier.

The Hawke’s Bay Precision Targeting Team located the ute during a search warrant at a Napier property on Saturday and one person was arrested.

The stolen boat and its trailer, along with a stolen Toyota Caldina, were recovered during a second search warrant in Napier, Smith said.

Four people were arrested at the house and face charges regarding stolen property and other unrelated matters.

Stolen vehicles – including a Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux utes and a BMW – were recovered during a third search warrant. Other stolen items, such as fishing reels, a diesel tank, and a firearm, were also found.

Four people were arrested - two in relation to the stolen property and two others on unrelated matters.

Smith said police were actively targeting criminals who committed this type of offending.

“We will hold them accountable for their actions.”