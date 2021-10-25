Man arrested following indecent assaults at New Brighton Beach

A 46-year-old man was arrested in relation to indecent assaults at New Brighton Beach.

A man has been arrested and will appear in court following a series of indecent assaults at a Christchurch beach.

Police were notified at about 1.45pm on Monday that a man was behaving inappropriately towards females at New Brighton Beach and located the alleged offender nearby.

A 46-year-old man was taken into custody and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

He is facing three charges of indecent assault and one of resisting police.

There were a number of people in the area at the time and there may be other people who were approached by the man or witnessed his behaviour, a police spokesman said.

“We encourage anyone who has any information which may assist the investigation to get in touch by calling police on 105 and quoting file number 211025/4455.

“We would like to reassure the public that these incidents are taken extremely seriously and support is available for those impacted if required.”