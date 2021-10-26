Mother found guilty of assaulting daughter, 9, and putting her on flight with face paint covering injuries

The girl's injuries were discovered by cabin crew on a flight from Napier to Christchurch. (File pic)

A jury took only two hours to find a woman guilty of beating her 9-year-old daughter and applying paint to her face so her injuries could not be seen while she was on an Air New Zealand flight.

The woman, who cannot be named, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting her daughter with intent to injure, hitting her in the head with a hammer, failing to seek medical attention for her, and two charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The verdicts were handed down in Napier District Court on Tuesday, a week after the trial began.

In his closing address, Crown prosecutor Steve Manning said it was only due to the perceptiveness of two Air New Zealand cabin crew members that the girl’s injuries came to authorities’ attention.

The woman dropped her daughter at Hawke’s Bay Airport so the girl could fly to Christchurch as an unaccompanied minor.

The girl was escorted from the plane when it landed in Christchurch by police, St John paramedics and cabin crew.

The cabin crew became suspicious and removed the face paint on the flight, revealing her injuries. If they had not been so perceptive, the girl would have been collected by a relative from Christchurch Airport and the offending may have never come to light.

Manning told the jury that text messages obtained from the woman’s phone made it clear that she had assaulted the girl two days prior to the flight. She became angry because she believed the girl had hidden money from her, he said.

One of the messages said ‘2late i smashed her’, which Manning said amounted to an admission by the woman that she had assaulted her daughter.

The messages also revealed that the woman told her mother and sister a story to use if they were asked about the girl’s injuries. Oranga Tamariki had custody of the girl and her two siblings.

Manning urged the jurors to consider the evidence provided by the girl, who had clearly been reticent and tearful when talking about the injuries. She loved her mother and had even tried covering for her by saying some of her injuries had happened at school.

The woman’s lawyer, Laurie McMaster, told the jury the Crown’s case rested largely on the text messages and the evidence provided by the girl.

A text message sent from the woman's cellphone, recovered by Police.

“You have to be sure [the girl] is a reliable and honest witness... we say you can’t rely on her,” she said.

McMaster said the girl had lied to a specialist interviewer by saying her siblings were going on holiday on a boat, when they weren’t. The girl had also said she was forced to sleep outside her house when text messages from the woman appeared to show that she had not.

McMaster said there was no question that the girl had been injured, as evidenced by the photographs taken of her in hospital, but the woman had been clear that she had never hit her daughter and only became aware of the injuries when she saw the photographs in court last week.

She said the woman denied sending some of the text messages attributed to her cellphone, and other text messages she sent around the time suggested the injuries may have been caused by the girl’s sibling. “It simply doesn’t add up,” McMaster said.

Judge Geoff Rea summed up by saying there was a “stark contrast” between the Crown and defence’s version of events and it was for the jury to decide what the truth was.

The jury of six men and six women retired to deliberate at 2.35pm. Two hours later they indicated they had verdicts.

The woman slumped to the ground in the dock and wept as the six guilty verdicts were delivered.

She was remanded in custody until sentencing in January.