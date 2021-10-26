Cost of Waikeria Prison riot revealed to be in the millions, says MP

Prisoners were seen on the roof of a unit at Waikeria Prison during a six-day riot which began late December 2020.

The cost of the Waikeria Prison riot has been released and is in the millions of dollars, according to a National Party MP.

Simeon Brown said in a statement that the Department of Corrections’ annual report showed the cost of the six-day riot was $46 million.

The riot at Waikeria Prison, about 40 minutes south of Hamilton, started on December 29 and lasted six days.

The rioters set fires, about 200 other prisoners had to be evacuated, and the structural integrity of the 110-year-old “top jail” was seriously damaged.

Inmates were said to be protesting the dilapidated conditions and the Department of Corrections' strategy for Māori.

Seventeen men face charges over the riot, including committing burglary with a weapon, rioting, wilfully setting fire to property, and riotously destroying property.

All have pleaded not guilty and will face trial in Hamilton in February 2023.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Waikeria Prison is about 40 minutes south of Hamilton.

Brown, who is the National Party’s corrections spokesman, said the cost of damage caused by the riot was “eye-watering, at an estimated cost of $46.6 million”.

He said that with a maximum insurance payout available to Corrections of $23m, taxpayers would be left more than $23m out of pocket.

“The damage caused to the upper jail saw considerable loss of property and costs incurred in damages to property, plant and equipment of $18.4m, with business continuity costs another $20.4m.”

The demolition cost comes on top of this.