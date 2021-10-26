Southland man denies dangerous driving charges after cyclists injured at competition

A 24-year-old man was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing injury, in relation to an incident where two cyclists were injured in Southland in March, 2021.

A Southland man has denied two dangerous driving charges, in relation to an incident where two competitive cyclists were injured during a competition.

The riders were injured as they rode to a Cycling Southland time trial event on the Branxholme Makarewa Rd, near Invercargill, on March 27, 2021.

A 24-year-old man, with interim name suppression, was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing injury.

He appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday before Judge Jim​ Large and was remanded on bail.

Not guilty pleas had been entered at a previous date and the man was expected to reappear in court on December 6.

The judge said name suppression for the defendant would have to be argued at the next court hearing if it were to continue.