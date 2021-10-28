Repeat sex offender has open-ended jail term for raping 15-year-old

A man who had raped a 91-year-old woman more than 20 years ago, has now been sentenced to preventive detention for raping a teenage girl.

At the High Court in Wellington on Thursday a judge decided Tristan Lee Tamati needed an open-ended jail term to protect the public from the significant and ongoing risk he posed.

Now 45, Tamati had to serve at least eight years and six months’ jail before he could be considered for parole from the indefinite term of preventive detention, Justice Simon France said.

Tamati’s latest victim, who was15 years old at the time, had her grandmother read her victim impact statement to the court.

The bruises and grazing had long since gone, but the tattoos Tamati had done on her were a constant reminder, and she knew she would have to endure hours of painful treatment to get rid of them.

The court was told she had struggled after Tamati’s attack. She dropped out of school, self-harmed, tried to take her life many times and spent months in hospital. She was diagnosed with multiple psychiatric and emotional conditions, and had flashbacks and nightmares.

Nearly four years afterwards, every day was spent on her recovery and she knew that would continue.

She was not in court but listened via an audio link as the judge called her traumatised but very brave.

In court her mother said, “He’s an animal”, as Tamati was led away at the end of the hearing.

At his trial Tamati had denied the crimes but since then he changed his story to saying the girl had consented.

He now also denied committing the crimes against the 91-year-old woman in Westport, to which he had pleaded guilty as a 20-year-old in 1997. He served the full 15-year jail term.

A 69-year-old was assaulted but chased Tamati off. However, the 91-year-old was robbed and raped in her own home in a midnight attack.

In 2017 he was accused of charges including sexually assaulting and supplying methamphetamine to a 16-year-old.

She twice collapsed while giving evidence against him and the Crown did not want to risk her health and wellbeing by trying to continue with the trial.

Instead, Tamati pleaded guilty to assaulting her and giving her methamphetamine, and the other charges were dropped.

He was sentenced to 15 months’ jail, but had already spent 18 months in custody awaiting trial, so he walked free on the day he was sentenced in July 2017.

On Thursday Justice France said that at the end of 2017 Tamati took his next victim and some of her friends to a house where he tattooed her and others. He also gave her methamphetamine.

The judge said her memory of the following hours was incomplete, but a jury in the Wellington District Court found him guilty of two charges of rape, two charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and one each of doing an indecent act on the victim, and supplying methamphetamine.

His sentencing was transferred to the High Court for preventive detention to be considered.

For Thursday’s hearing a Department of Corrections report writer said Tamati seemed very opinionated and had a high sense of entitlement.

The writer thought the ability to immediately recall him to prison – which was possible even after parole from a term of preventive detention – was needed because Tamati would do what he wanted, when he wanted.