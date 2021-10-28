'Vindictive' rapist will be monitored after being released from prison

A sexual offender with a “vindictive rape profile” has been released from prison after serving his full 16-year sentence, but will be subject to monitoring for the next five years.

Rowland Hawkins, 52, was released in July after serving completing his sentence for multiple rapes and assaults on his partner, and for raping her mother to punish her for supporting her.

When sentencing Hawkins in the High Court at Gisborne in 2006, Justice Rhys Harrison said: “In over 35 years in law practice, both as a lawyer and as a Judge, I have not experienced a case of such sustained brutality and cruelty”.

Hawkins was released in July. But the Department of Corrections’ chief executive was concerned at the risk Hawkins still posed, and last month went to the High Court seeking an Extended Supervision Order.

READ MORE:

* Mother left children malnourished in dirty smelly clothes while she drank and partied

* Brutal recidivist sexual offender says electronic monitoring device is 'torture'

* Prisoner calls partner 93 times in bid to get her to withdraw assault charges

* Sex offender unable to control himself placed under public protection order



Justice Peter Churchman granted the order, according to a decision made public this week.

Extended Supervision Orders are used to monitor and manage the risk posed by high-risk sex offenders in the community. Offenders subject to an order must report to a probation officer regularly, may be obliged to attend treatment, are constrained in where they can work and live and may be subject to electronic monitoring.

If the order is breached, the offender can be jailed for up to two years.

The order was imposed for five years, rather than the maximum ten-year period, and Hawkins did not oppose it.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The Chief Executive of the Department of Corrections agreed to a five-year Extended Supervision Order because new legislation meant an application to renew the order could be made at any time. (File photo)

Before agreeing to a five-year order, the lawyer for Corrections, Michael Blaschke, noted that amendments to the Parole Act meant the department could apply for a renewal of an order as often as was needed.

Justice Churchman considered various reports and noted that while in prison Hawkins had displayed inappropriate sexualised behaviour towards female staff and a report-writer had found no evidence that Hawkins could manage his own behaviour.

The report-writer assessed Hawkins as having a high risk of committing a further relevant sexual offence while in the community, within ten years of release.

Justice Churchman said Hawkins’ offending reflected a “pervasive pattern of sexual offending” over a number of years, and he had a “vindictive rape profile”.

“The strongest example of this is the ‘vindictive motivation’ in the rape of his former partner’s mother,” the judge said.

The judge noted Hawkins lack of remorse and the fact he posed a high-risk, but also that he had engaged on an adult sexual offender treatment programme and that he “has some limited insight”.

“I have, by a fine margin, concluded that a term of five years should be imposed,” he said.