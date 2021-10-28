Man denies breaching Covid travel restrictions by flying to Queentown

Jared Charles Shaw has denied breaching lockdown restrictions by allegedly travelling from Auckland to Queenstown.

A man accused of breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions by flying from Auckland to Queenstown has been named as Jared Charles Shaw.

The 36-year-old, from the Kapiti Coast, pleaded not guilty to failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act on October 8.

He entered his plea at the Queenstown District Court on Tuesday without an appearance in court. An earlier order for interim name suppression had lapsed, court staff confirmed on Wednesday.

Shaw is to reappear in court for a case review hearing on December 6.

He is the third person accused of breaking the Auckland lockdown to deny the charge in the Queenstown District Court.

Wānaka manager Laurie Jeffery Midwood, 41, was charged after leaving Auckland, a Covid-19 alert level 3 restricted area, on September 28. He denied breaching Covid restrictions when he appeared in the Queenstown court on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody to appear for a sentencing indication on January 10 in relation to the Covid breach and several other charges, which he also denied.

Queenstown developer Min Yang, 41, denied breaching lock down restrictions on September 2.

He was also due to appear in Queenstown District Court for case review on December 6.