NZ police 'aware' of Panama drug bust on Tauranga-bound ship

Authorities in Panama found “packages of presumed illicit substance hidden in a container” on a ship bound for the Port of Tauranga.

A narcotics police taskforce in Panama has seized drugs from a ship bound for the Port of Tauranga.

New Zealand Police said they are aware of the bust, and are making inquiries, SunLive reported.

Inquiries are now under way regarding the seizure, performed by a narcotics police taskforce at the Port of Cristóbal in Colón, Panama.

Two of Panama’s aeronaval services, SENAN and CROAN, seized items on a merchant ship on Friday, October 22 – with assistance from the Drug Prosecutor’s Office of Colón – a statement from the Public Ministry/Prosecutor’s Office of Panama said.

The ship was transiting through Panama, on its way from the Brazilian port of Manaus, to the Port of Tauranga in New Zealand.

According to reports from Agencia EFE, the ship was inspected after the detection of tampering on a shipping container seal.

“We have managed to locate and secure a certain amount of packages of presumed illicit substance hidden in a container, onboard a merchant ship in a port terminal in Colón,” says a statement from SENAN.

They report a total of 38 packages, containing a further 1254 packages of an “alleged illicit substance”, have been seized.

“New Zealand police is making inquiries through our international partners in relation to this matter,” a NZ police spokesperson said.

“As such we have no further comment at this time.”

Customs New Zealand confirms that the operation was carried out under sole jurisdiction by Panamanian authorities.

“This was a seizure of illicit substances by Panamanian authorities, it was not part of an ongoing international investigation with New Zealand,” New Zealand Customs senior communications advisor Michael Smith said.

“We do maintain close contact with law enforcement agencies in the region but, in this instance, New Zealand Customs was not involved.”

Panama’s central location in the Americas and access route via the Panama Canal makes it a hub for drug trafficking.

A statement on the SENAN website says that, so far in 2021, they have confiscated a total of 65,547 packages of illicit substances through the execution of 117 operations.

The Port of Tauranga has been used before as an entry point for drugs into New Zealand, with the largest cocaine syndicate to target the country bringing in $20m of cocaine through the port in 2017.

- SunLive