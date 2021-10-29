Upper Hutt manslaughter defendants plead not guilty, and two named

The scene where Kaimana Paul was believed to have been fatally injured on Upper Hutt's Main Street in September 2019. (File photo)

Two of the defendants charged with the manslaughter of Kaimana Paul in Upper Hutt in 2019 can now be named.

Paul Barker Lloyd-Jones​, 75, a bartender, Caleb John Kauika-Stevens​, 29, a storeman, and a 23-year-old woman whose name remains suppressed, appeared at the High Court in Wellington on Friday.

Each pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Kaimana Kopa Paul, 39, by compression asphyxia – when respiration is prevented by external pressure on the body.

They were remanded on bail for another hearing in February 2022, and the name suppression application for the woman is due to be heard in November.

Supplied Kaimana Kopa Paul was 39 when he died in 2019.

Justice Simon France set a trial date for October 2022.

Paul died in September 2019 after an incident on Upper Hutt’s Main St.