More jail time for Internet conman who also took the time to defraud his employer

An internet fraudster has been jailed for taking his employers' money too.

For 20 years, nothing stopped Internet fraudster Raymond Patrick Mullany from conning people out of their money.

Whether it was selling car parts on Trade Me or using social media sites like Facebook, he would be caught, go to jail then come out and do it all again.

Now it turns out he was also defrauding an employer who trusted him with money.

Mullany has been in court many times since he was labelled one of New Zealand’s biggest Internet fraudsters in 2006.

Called a confidence trickster and a pathological liar, his first sentencing in 2003 saw him gain convictions for fraud worth $23,000.

He was back in 2006 for using Trade Me to sell high performance car parts, electronics and baby clothes using aliases and different accounts.

He would never send the goods and often switched accounts to avoid his victims although one victim found him and gave him a good hiding.

Mullany, who is now 51, was originally from Eastbourne but went on the run to escape being jailed. When police caught up with him in Northland he was brought back to Wellington where he was jailed for three years for taking nearly $66,000 on 34 charges. Some of the offending was while he was evading police.

It was Judge Lance Rowe in 2017 who said he was a conman and quoted a report before the court calling him a pathological liar. He jailed him for 20 months on 13 fraud charges totalling over $16,000.

Then again in 2020, Mullany pleaded guilty to 18 charges of obtaining money by deception, totalling $10,494, by placing items for sale on social media for 11 months in 2019.

But in between all that Mullany was also defrauding an employer who had trusted him in an administration role.

Mullany had begun working with Lower Hutt company Earthlink, a recycling business, in 2014 and was promoted to a position where he had access to finances.

Wellington District Court judge Ian Mill said on Friday that Mullany made 93 unauthorised transactions – moving Earthlink’s money into his own bank account. He got away with $136,000.

Mullany, who is still serving the jail term from 2020, appeared in court by audiovisual link. He pleaded guilty to one representative charge of theft in a special relationship.

Judge Mill jailed him for another 20 months.

No order of reparation was made.