Man charged a year after police seize more than 150 firearms

Police seized 154 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition from an address in the Clutha District. (File photo)

Almost a year after a cache of firearms was seized from a South Otago property, a man has been charged with sale and supply of firearms.

The 69-year-old man has been charged with two counts of sale and supply of firearms, and five counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Forty-four arrests in Southern police district in national firearm crackdown

* Police seize firearms, ammunition, meth, MDMA and cannabis in Napier raid



The charges stem from a search warrant carried out on December 17 last year at an address in the Clutha District, a police spokesman said.

Police seized 154 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.