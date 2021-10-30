Mongrel Mob members from across the country to descend upon Porirua

Mongrel Mob members from across NZ are heading to Porirua.

Mongrel Mob members from across the country are expected to descend upon the Wellington region next month as part of the Porirua chapter’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Stuff understands the Mongrel Mob Porirua chapter is having a 50th anniversary gathering on November 13, with gang members from all over the country expected to attend.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police were aware of the anniversary and would “respond to any issues as required”.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ The government has been engaging with gang leadership to promote Covid-19 vaccines and testing.

Under alert level 2 guidelines gatherings are restricted to 100 people.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the Delta variant of Covid-19 was “highly infectious”.

“Large events and gatherings do pose a significant risk of transmission. For this reason, events are restricted at a range of alert levels.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff News of the anniversary comes weeks after hundreds of people gathered for the tangi of Mongrel Mob member Rikki Enoka in Porirua.

“It is crucial everyone adheres to alert level restrictions that are in place at the time to minimise the spread of Covid-19.”

The ministry encouraged people who host gatherings and events to display a QR code, making it easier for their visitors to keep track of where they’ve been.

Labour’s Mana MP Barbara Edmonds said any large gatherings needed to be in line with Covid-19 rules.

“Enforcement will of course be a matter for police. I have confidence in our local police to make operational decisions that prioritise the health and safety of our community.”

Edmonds said it was good to see the gang had recently worked in collaboration with local Public Health providers to get their families vaccinated.

News of the anniversary comes weeks after hundreds of people gathered for the tangi of Mongrel Mob member Rikki Enoka.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Hundreds attended the tangi of Mongrel Mob member Rikki Enoka, the majority not wearing face masks.

The tangi was attended by hundreds of people, many wearing Mongrel Mob insignia, in Pukerua Bay.

Prior to the tangi, hundreds of people gathered on a street in the Porirua suburb of Waitangirua.

About 120 cars and motorbikes then travelled along State Highway 1 to Whenua Tapu cemetery.

Two people were arrested and four cars were impounded after officers identified a number of potential offences, particularly in relation to dangerous driving following the tangi.

Kāpiti Mana acting area commander Inspector Nick Thom said while most behaved, some of the group drove dangerously, putting themselves and others at risk.

A police operation monitored the event and provided some traffic management.

Footage on social media of the tangi showed hundreds of people gathered at Whenua Tapu Cemetery, the majority not wearing face masks.