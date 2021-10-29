Police 'constantly' visited Christchurch house where body found, neighbours say

A scene examination is underway at a house in Opawa’s Newbery St after a body was discovered.

Neighbours say police were at a Christchurch house “every week” before a woman’s body was found there on Wednesday evening.

Police have launched an investigation after Kelly Warahi, aged in her 40s, was found dead by her partner at home on Newbery St in Opawa.

Police initially told Stuff the death was not being treated as suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.

However, on Friday a spokeswoman said the death was now being treated as unexplained.

A scene examination began at the property on Friday, and officers were speaking to several people about the woman's movements over the past week, she said.

One neighbour said they frequently heard yelling at the property, and another said police “constantly” visited it.

“Probably about once a week... Since I’ve arrived, I’ve probably had more contact with the police than I have before in my life.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff An Opawa flat where a woman’s body was found on Wednesday.

They said a couple lived there, but other people were often coming and going.

Neighbours had last seen Warahi outside her house on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone who believes they can help is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 211027/2348.