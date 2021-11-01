Four prison guards taken to hospital after assault at Otago prison

Police and Corrections are investigating the assault of four guards at Otago Corrections Facility.

Four prison staff were taken to hospital after an assault at a high security unit inside the Otago Corrections Facility.

Police told Stuff they were investigating the incident, which took place on Saturday afternoon at the Milburn-based facility, about 50km south of Dunedin.

The incident started when two prisoners approached two staff members in the high security unit’s staff base and began assaulting them, prison director Lyndal Miles said.

Two other prisoners joined in the assault, as additional prison staff were called to help.

While the situation was brought under control, Miles said, four staff members were injured.

The four injured staff were taken to hospital, and were discharged later that day.

All were keen to return to work, and had the full support of prison management and welfare support services, Miles said.

The four prisoners involved in the alleged incident were placed in segregation and would be charged with misconduct.

Corrections staff worked in a complex and challenging environment with “a unique set of risks”, Miles said.

She said that included managing some of the most dangerous people in New Zealand, many with complex mental health and alcohol and drug issues.

Miles said assaults on Corrections staff were unacceptable, and any prisoner found guilty of an assault would be held accountable for their actions.

The incident comes months after Stuff revealed the transfer of dozens of high-security prisoners from Christchurch to Dunedin were put on hold due to safety concerns.