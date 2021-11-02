Covid-19: Auckland sex worker accused of lockdown breach yet to enter plea

The woman's case was called at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

A sex worker facing charges for breaching Auckland's border during the Covid-19 lockdown has had her case called in court.

The woman was one of two people arrested in September after allegedly travelling from Auckland to Wellington during alert level 4.

The 24-year-old has been charged with travelling from a level 4 area to Wellington under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Order, and with failing to assist in a search.

Her case was called at Auckland District Court on Tuesday in front of Judge Nevin Dawson.

Earlier, in Wellington District Court, Judge Peter Hobbs granted the woman bail and ordered her to live at a residential address in New Plymouth.

She was also granted interim name suppression.

At the Tuesday hearing, her lawyer Esther Kim asked for her client to be remanded without plea.

The woman's case will be recalled later this month for her to enter a plea. Judge Dawson continued interim name suppression.

Dame Catherine Healy of the NZ Prostitutes' Collective previously told Stuff the woman was widely known to be a sex worker, though her organisation had not been involved in the case.

Sex workers, like many others, had struggled during lockdowns, but the vast majority had abided by the rules, Healy said.

“Like all occupations, we are in this together.”