Woman arrested, another hospitalised following serious assault in Christchurch

Police have blocked off a home in Avonside after an assault.

A woman has been arrested after a serious assault at a Christchurch property left one woman in a critical condition.

Emergency services were called to a home on the corner of Rowcliffe Cres and Dunarnan St in Avonside about 2.30am on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said police were speaking to several people about what happened.

The woman was in Christchurch Hospital, but an update on her condition was not available at this stage.

A scene examination would be carried out at the house on Tuesday, Baillie said.

A police spokeswoman said the victim was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

A 39-year-old woman had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday.

Police were not seeking anybody else in relation to the matter, she said.

A woman who lives nearby and asked not to be named said those who lived at the property were “pretty good” and had not caused any concerns.

The woman, who is a “sensitive sleeper”, did not hear anything coming from the home on Monday night and did not know what had happened there.