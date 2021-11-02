Man attempts to lure boy into car, parents urged to walk children home

Police are warning parents to make sure their child is accompanied when walking to school and extracurricular activities after a man attempted to lure a young boy into a car.

A man attempted to lure a young boy into a car by claiming the boy’s mother had told him to pick the youth up.

According to a notice from St Martins Scouts Group in Christchurch, a scout was approached by a man in a four-door car about 8.40pm on Monday while he was waiting for a ride home on Centaurus Rd.

The man told him the boy’s mother asked if he could drive him home. The man asked the boy to get into the car.

The boy said “no” and ran away. He was not pursued.

He was “obviously scared” when he arrived home, the scout group said.

The incident prompted police to warn parents to walk their children home.

A police spokesperson said they were actively making inquiries into the incident.

They advised the community to ensure children were accompanied by a parent or friend when going to school or extracurricular activities.

Parents should also relay an agreed meeting place if picking up a child, and ensure the child kept to the agreed route to and from their destination, and did not take shortcuts.

“Please tell your child never to accept rides from people that are not arranged or approved by you.”

Police also urged parents to ask children to tell their teachers if something unusual happened on their way to or from school.

The St Martins Scout Group said it would report the incident to Scouts NZ and would not let youth outside unsupervised.

“Please talk to your child before they come to their session this week,” the notice said.

“The leaders will be talking to their groups about not going out of the den without telling them and making sure they have someone with them.”