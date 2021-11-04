Arthur Taylor: The jailhouse lawyer now cruising in an old police car

For sale: One 2007 Holden Captiva. Three careful owners. Two bullet holes. Maybe.

That was enough for Arthur Taylor to become the new owner of the former police vehicle in March.

It’s quite a U-turn for the jailhouse lawyer turned best-selling author, who proudly shows off the V6 station wagon complete with personalised plate XDBLOK – a nod to his time at Auckland’s Paremoremo Prison, which houses the country’s most dangerous criminals.

“It is quite well-known this plate,” Taylor, who had kept it in storage while he served time, said.

But what wasn’t well-known was how the two possible two bullet holes, now with slight rust marks around the edges, ended up in the bonnet.

The vehicle’s first registered owner was indeed the New Zealand Police, and it was based in the Southern police district from 2007 to 2017, where it clocked up almost 200,000 kilometres.

“A mate of mine had an ex-police vehicle before ... they have bloody good suspension,” Taylor said. “They are well maintained.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Arthur Taylor with his beloved vehicle, a former police car.

The vehicle had been stripped before police sold it, but an electronic device designed to open a police garage gate had been left wired in.

Taylor has never tried it because police “would probably lock me in there”.

While he has not been pulled over in the vehicle (Taylor was allowed to travel only in Dunedin due to bail conditions), a female friend has.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Taylor points to holes on the bonnet of his vehicle, a former police car.

The vehicle, which was missing a few internal panels after police removed the electronics, aroused the suspicions of a passing police officer.

The officer reportedly told Taylor's friend it was “highly suspicious”.

Taylor said the person he bought the vehicle from had kept it in storage for a year, but told him it may have been involved in a high-profile case where an offender went on the run after stealing a police car and two glocks.

“That’s the story he told me.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Taylor’s car has the number plate XDBLOK – a nod to his time at Paremoremo Prison.

That incident happened two years after the vehicle was sold though.

Police initially could not shed any light on the matter as they did not record which vehicle attended which incident.

A frontline vehicle could attend thousands of events during its time in the police’s fleet, a spokesman said.

Police did record more details when it came to particular incidents though, and there was no record this vehicle had been damaged by a firearm.

It was unlikely police would have disposed of the vehicle with that sort of damage, he said.

Police vehicles were sold via Turners after being decommissioned from the force’s fleet.

The spokesman also confirmed the garage opener was deactivated when the vehicle was decommissioned.

But it can be revealed the vehicle had definitely been used in at least one high-profile case, courtesy of Taylor, that made headlines around the world.

Taylor and his legal advocate, Hazel Heal, helped charter a helicopter to return a wanted man to police custody.

The trio had a meal of oysters and champagne before driving to the police station in the former police vehicle.

