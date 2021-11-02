Court pulls plug on man accused of Waikanae gun rampage

The man alleged to have gone on a rampage with a shotgun on the Kāpiti Coast on October 24 has acted “inappropriately” during an online appearance in court.

The link from Porirua District Court to the 32-year-old was cut after he threw liquid at the camera in the audio-visual booth at prison, and he made what Judge James Johnston​ called “inappropriate” gestures.

The defendant appeared agitated on the screen on Tuesday and the judge asked for the link to be cut because of the man’s conduct.

The defendant had not wanted to sit down in the booth and reacted when a police officer opposed permanent name suppression.

READ MORE:

* Man accused of Waikanae gun rampage gets name suppression

* Residents and police shot at, man charged with kidnapping after alleged rampage



The judge continued name suppression until November 23, when the man is due back on an audio-visual link to court. He remains in custody in the meantime.

The man was arrested on October 24 in rural Waikanae after a series of incidents, which began on Saturday about 8 kilometres away in Peka Peka. No-one was injured.

He faced charges including using a firearm against police, aggravated robbery, discharging a firearm, kidnapping, and presenting a firearm.

Supplied One of the vehicles allegedly stolen and dumped by a gunman at a property in Waikanae.

Other charges included unlawful possession of a firearm, commission of a crime with a firearm, threatening to kill, and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

No pleas were entered.