Nine new judges appointed from diverse backgrounds and law specialities

New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa president Tiana Epati has welcomed nine new judicial appointments.

Nine new district court judges with a wide range of experience and interests have been appointed.

Outgoing New Zealand Law Society Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa president Tiana Epati​ said it was a positive step for the judiciary, in terms of valuable experiences and insight.

“The recent appointments are a continuation of a raft of judicial appointments announced over the last few years, which reflect a genuine commitment to increase the diversity of the District Court.” she said.

Attorney-General David Parker​ on Monday announced that the new judges, who will be sitting in courts and tribunals around the country, are replacing sitting judges who have reached retirement age.

READ MORE:

* Taonga allowed in all courts instead of ties a 'significant step' forward

* Vision of a new district court where everyone's words are heard

* Diversity badly lacking among New Zealand's judges

* Hamilton barrister Kiriana Tan sworn in as district court judge

* Firm friends and experienced lawyers sworn in as new District Court judges



High profile defence lawyer Maria Pecotic​ has been appointed a jury trial judge in Waitākere. She has specialised in criminal and youth court matters after first being admitted in 1994. She has been a member of the Bar Association criminal committee and of the New Zealand Law Society’s standard’s committee and Youth Justice Committee.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill barrister and solicitor Traicee Eugene McKenzie has been appointed as a District Court judge with a Family Court jurisdiction to be based in Christchurch.

Former Waitangi Tribunal claim researcher Jacqueline Blake​ is to sit as a family court judge in Hastings. Her iwi affiliations include Ngāti Konohi, Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga a Hauiti, Te Aitanga a Māhaki, and Te Whānau a Kai.

Ministry of Justice Hague Convention panellist Traicee Eugene McKenzie​, a family and youth court lawyer, is to sit in Christchurch.

Former lawyer assisting the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care Taryn Bayley​ is to become a judge in Whangārei.

Chapman Tripp managing partner Andrew Nicholls​ is to sit in Wellington, Hamilton lawyer Terence Singh​ will be based in Waitākere, barrister Kathryn Maxwell​ in Auckland and New Plymouth family court lawyer and youth advocate Paul Shearer​ is to become a Christchurch judge.

LISA BURD/Stuff Paul Shearer, partner at New Plymouth law firm Govett Quilliam, is set to become a Family Court judge.

Auckland lawyer Charles Martin Treadwell​ – currently secretary of the International Association of Refugee and Migration Judges – is to become chairman of the Immigration and Protection Tribunal and a district court judge.

Last year the number of District Court judges who are of Māori descent is now almost in line with the percentage of Māori in the New Zealand population at 16 per cent.

Epati said increasing the judicial resource would help deal with the enormous backlog of cases due to the ongoing disruption of Covid-19.