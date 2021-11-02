Partygoers broke down door to rescue woman from assault; offender gets home detention

A man has been given home detention for sexually assaulting a woman he met at a party. (File photo)

Partygoers at a New Year’s Eve event had to break down the bedroom door of a Thorndon, Wellington, flat to rescue a woman being sexually assaulted.

As his victim ran from the bedroom, Maximillian James Pierce​ leapt through a first floor window and ran off.

In the hours before he dragged the 19-year-old woman into the bedroom at the flat, he had been drinking and taken four tabs of LSD.

The two had never met and had talked only briefly during the party on December 31, 2019.

READ MORE:

* Man who dragged his partner up and down the stairs was under stress, court hears

* Second strike warning but no jail for indecent assault on sleeping woman

* Yorkshireman jailed for Queenstown LSD and ketamine dealing



On Tuesday Wellington District Court judge Jan Kelly​ sentenced him to 11 months of home detention and ordered him to pay $10,000 in emotional harm to the victim.

The woman had read her victim impact statement in court and said Pierce’s face would now haunt her for the rest of her life.

She had previously visited the flat and felt safe there.

Judge Kelly said after Pierce had taken the LSD he had met her in a hallway and asked to make out.

When she said no, he dragged her into a bedroom and locked the door. He subjected her to several sexual assaults and often covered her face and nose if she screamed.

She finally managed to get the attention of others at the party who broke into the locked room.

Judge Kelly said Pierce did not remember the events after taking the drugs.

A doctor’s report before the court said Pierce had suffered a serious head injury in 2016 when he was cycling and collided with a Wellington bus.

Along with that, taking a huge dose of LSD led to a transient psychotic state in which he was detached from reality.

In his submissions to the court, defence lawyer Phil Mitchell​ said Pierce, who had social anxiety disorder, had come across a video clip where a person had said they had taken magic mushrooms and it had helped with a lifelong stutter.

Mitchell said Pierce lost all sense of time, acted robotically and thought the people at the party might be demons.

Pierce gave a personal apology in court to the victim.

The judge said the use of the drugs and the brain injury combined reduced Pierce’s culpability.

Pierce had pleaded guilty to a representative charge of unlawful sexual connection, attempted sexual violation by rape, strangulation, wilful damage and assaulting a female.