Psychiatrist who poisoned wife to be with lover died after being deported

Colin Bouwer watching on as a jury found him guilty of killing his wife, Annette. Bouwer was jailed for a minimum of 15 years, and died shortly after being deported to his South African homeland.

A psychiatrist who slowly poisoned his wife and then constructed an elaborate web of lies to cover his tracks died soon after his deportation from New Zealand to South Africa, it can now be revealed.

Colin Bouwer’s wife Annette died on January 5, 2000 at the age of 47.

Her husband objected to an autopsy, maintaining she had to be buried within 48 hours as she was Jewish.

But, crucially, her doctor Andrew Bowers ordered that one should be held, and she was cremated after a Christian service.

The findings led to a lengthy police investigation, which included electronic surveillance, and Bouwer’s eventual arrest on September 15, 2000.

The court heard how over many weeks Bouwer, a former head of psychological medicine at the University of Otago who lived in Dunedin, administered drugs to his wife, seeking to replicate the onset of disease so her death would seem to be due to illness.

TVNZ/Supplied Annette Bouwer was given drugs by her husband in an effort to look like her death arose from the onset of disease.

Among the witnesses included Brenda Ruddock, his late wife's sister, who claimed Bouwer said it would be “easy to commit the perfect murder in New Zealand because the police were not equipped to handle complicated cases”.

But the police and prosecution had different ideas, arguing that he tried to make his wife’s death look like an illness so he could claim life insurance and be with his lover, Anne Walsh.

Don Scott/Stuff Bouwer’s lover Dr Anne Walsh, centre, leaving Christchurch High Court in 2001.

That evidence culminated in Bouwer being found guilty by a Christchurch jury in just three hours.

He was sentenced to a minimum non-parole period of 15 years.

Otago Daily Times/Supplied Colin Bouwer's former house in St Clair, Dunedin.

The case became more bizarre after his first parole hearing, when he claimed his wife’s death was actually an assisted suicide and he planned an appeal to the Privy Council.

“He says that he and his wife had a long-standing agreement that in the event that one of them suffered a terminal illness they would assist the other to die, and that, ultimately, this is what he did, with her agreement, using insulin, which he had obtained using forged prescriptions,” the Parole Board was told in 2015.

“Mr Bouwer professes to be a changed man,” the board noted.

By 2017, Bouwer’s health had deteriorated from chronic kidney disease, and he was paroled to be deported back to his homeland of South Africa.

The parole report noted that Bouwer, despite disagreeing with official information over his motives in causing the death of his wife, admitted to intentionally taking his wife’s life.

When talking about that incident with a psychologist he became “tearful and expressed shame and guilt associated with his behaviour,” the report said.

“Deportation looms if I am granted parole,” Bouwer later wrote. “My medical condition is so bad I need to stay in New Zealand.”

However, his appeal to stay on humanitarian grounds was declined, and he was deported on October 9, 2017.

Sources confirmed that Bouwer died of natural causes at Ramsgate in Kwazulu-Natal on August 15, 2018, just two weeks short of his 68th birthday.

His long-serving lawyer, David More, said he had heard Bouwer had died but had received no official confirmation.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed Bouwer did not repay any of his outstanding deportation costs of $10,174.40.