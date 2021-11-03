Man convicted of threatening to shoot woman almost 45 years ago

Andrew Laurie Drew has been sentenced for threatening to kill and holding an illegal firearm against a woman’s head

A West Coast man has been convicted of three historical charges dating back to the 1970s – but a series of allegations of rape and sexual offending charges have been dismissed.

Andrew Laurie Drew admitted making a threat to kill, presenting a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, charges which related to an incident when he threatened to shoot a woman in Christchurch in 1977.

Drew also faced 21 historical sex charges, denying 14 charges of rape and charges of attempted rape and indecent assaults, but all were dropped.

According to court notes from his sentencing on September 10, Drew went to the woman’s house in 1977, produced a rifle and held it to her head.

“He asked her if she thought she would die and whether he would pull the trigger. Mr Drew told the victim that she was never going to get out of there,” Judge Gerard Lynch said in the notes.

The third charge related to Drew being found in possession of a .22 calibre rifle and 18 rounds of .22 ammunition, despite him not holding a firearms licence as it had been revoked.

David Hallett/Stuff Drew pictured after the Pike River mine disaster in 2010.

The offending came to light in February 2019.

Judge Lynch said the offending was serious and sentenced him to 15 months in prison.

However, Drew was eligible for immediate release because he had been in custody for 925 days.

He also dismissed five other charges against him – three charges of rape, one of attempted rape and one of kidnapping – relating to alleged offending against a woman between 1972 and 1978.

His lawyer submitted that there was no evidential basis for a jury to convict him of the charges.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Drew was accused of raping three women but had all sexual offending against him dismissed.

In a previous case against Drew, he faced 17 charges of historical sexual offending against two women, which was alleged to have happened between 1972 and 1982.

The case went before a jury in November last year, however after the Crown made its case Drew applied to have the charges dismissed. Judge Lynch granted the application and discharged the jury.

Judge Lynch outlined his reasons in a reserved judgement in December 2020.

He said key witnesses were unavailable for cross-examination and the defence contended that created unfairness.

The defence also said the inability to locate records relating to Drew’s residence and employment at the time created a prejudice.

Drew – whose son Zen was one of the 29 men killed in the Pike River mine disaster in 2010 – alleged he had been living in Australia some of the time, and could not have offended against the women.

“The point made, in short, is that the defendant, at the age of 63, is being expected to recall events said to have occurred up to 48 years ago,” the judge said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Drew was jailed for 15 months but was ordered to be released, as he had spent more than 900 days in custody.

Judge Lynch said the delay between the alleged offending and the formal complaint and trial was significant, and key witnesses were no longer alive.

“I am not satisfied that warnings and an emphasis on the burden and standard of proof would ensure that the trial is fair to the defendant in the particular circumstances he finds himself in.”

He said the unavailability of records was also unfair to Drew.

“The defendant has been unable to verify his travel. If he was able to do so, that would cast doubt over the allegations...

“Having seen and heard the entire evidence, I was left with a real sense of unease that the trial was unfair to the defendant, given the passage of time, and the loss of key evidence.”