Police dog attacked with hammer after serious family harm incident

Two-year-old police dog Lenix was injured by a man wielding a hammer on Tuesday night.

An award-winning police dog was hit with a hammer by a man fleeing police but the brave canine will be back on the beat soon, police say.

Police were called to a family harm incident in Armagh St in central Christchurch about 8.20pm on Tuesday, a spokeswoman said.

A man had fled before police arrived but was found when police tracked a stolen car from a nearby construction site to a car park in Crosby St.

Canterbury Police The award-winning police dog was injured in the attack but will be back at work soon, police say.

He was caught by police dog Lenix after trying to flee. The man became aggressive and hit Lenix in the face with a hammer, and also assaulted Lenix's handler.

Both suffered minor injuries but 2-year-old Lenix would be “back on the beat” after a few days’ rest, police said.

Lenix was recently voted New Zealand’s top trainee police dog team for the year and was awarded the Overton Cup.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch police rolled out their dog squadron at the justice and emergency services precinct on Wednesday. (First published December 2019)

David Tata appeared in the Christchurch District Court briefly by video link, before a community magistrate, on Wednesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old was scheduled to appear in the court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, burglary, being unlawfully in an enclosed yard, receiving stolen property, and failing to report to court when on bail.

Following the incident on Tuesday night, he faced eight new charges, which included assaulting a police officer using a hammer as a weapon, assaulting another person with intent to injure, intentionally injuring a police dog, resisting police, and theft of a vehicle.

The case was stood down.

When it was called again, Tata’s lawyer said his client had been taken to hospital, where he would be guarded by police.

She said she had been told he’d suffered a heart attack.